DeSantis’ White House announcement hits big glitch on Twitter

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ White House announcement hit a big glitch on Twitter.

DeSantis was scheduled to make the announcement of his presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk. However, when the announcement was supposed to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday a series of technical glitches sidelined the greatly anticipated event.

DeSantis’ friends, allies and supporters had gathered at the Four Seasons hotel in Miami for the event. The Villages Vice President for Community Relations Gary Lester, wearing a VIP badge, was among those spotted at the Four Seasons.

At the same time as the Twitter fiasco, the DeSantis campaign also sent out a much more traditional media packet at 6 p.m. sharp. It included color photos of Desantis, his wife and their children.

DeSantis appeared at 8 p.m. Wednesday with Trey Gowdy on Fox News for a more traditional sit-down interview. DeSantis brushed off the Twitter glitch blaming it on a “huge” audience. In the Gowdy interview, DeSantis said we need someone to lead the nation without making “excuses.”

DeSantis’ foes and rivals were eager to pounce on the failed Twitter political experiment.

“Ron DeSantis’ botched campaign announcement is another example of why he is just not ready for the job. The stakes are too high, and the fight to save America is too critical to gamble on a first-timer who is clearly not ready for prime time. President Trump is the proven leader that will be ready on day one to turn the country around,” said Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc.

Democrats also poured on.

“In true Ron DeSantis fashion, his presidential launch was quite literally not ready for primetime. Welcome to the race for the MAGA base, Ron!” said Ammar Moussa of the Democratic National Committee.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried joined in.

“Floridians have had a front row seat to the devastating impacts of Ron DeSantis’ extreme MAGA agenda, literally footing the bill for his national ambitions and paying the price for the dangerous laws he’s pushed,” she said.