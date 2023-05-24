Frank Philip Maglio, D.M.D. AKA “DOC”, 80, passed away after a six-month courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family.

Frank was born November 10, 1942, the eldest of four, son of his late parents John Vito and Marie Theodora Maglio. He was a special person, Saint-like to everyone he met. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin. Frank was also a passionate piano player and known as the “gentlest dentist ever”.

Frank started his education attending Resurrection-Ascension Elementary School in Rego Park, NY where he grew up. He went to Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn, where of course was an altar boy on the weekends. Music was his passion and during these years attended the Academy of Music also in Brooklyn. Following high school, Frank left for College in New Mexico attending St. Michael’s then transferred after one year to Gannon University in Pennsylvania where he joined Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity. He graduated in 1964 with what he referred as “a degree in B.S.” He was content working as a mover and driving trucks for Sears when his father couldn’t stand it anymore he introduced him to the Chairman of Prosthodontics at Seton Hall Dental School. After speaking with him he asked, “why do you want to become a dentist?” (which he didn’t) but after that meeting decided his path would be dental school. While in dental school he married the love of his life Kathryn on August 1, 1964 (married nearly 60 years) and had three children all of which attended his dental school graduation, with his youngest on the way in the womb.

For two years, as Captain he served as a dentist in the US Air Force at Barksdale Air Force base in Shreveport, LA. He found similar work at the Soldiers Home in Washington, DC where he performed dental work for the Armed Service Veterans. Settling in Silver Spring, MD from 1969-2004, he began making a name for himself opening his home office practice. His heart was huge! He did a lot of charity work for folks with no insurance and some of his patients became lifelong friends. His passion for music never stopped, in fact it continued to thrive and grow. He had business cards made with an image of a tooth on one side and a piano the other. In a short time he had piano gigs at some of finest restaurants and nightclubs, playing for Washington DC’s elite, including Presidents, Congressman and their families. The Bombay Club, 701 Club, Hyatt Regency, Capital View Club, Grand Hyatt, The River Club (formerly Charlie’s) Georgetown, D.C were just a few of the locations he played where he was a huge hit.

He had a busy schedule juggling teeth and keys, but his family always came first. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas he made it a holiday tradition of visiting both grandparents in NYC taking his family up I-95. The first stops were at the best food destinations he grew up with. He loved sharing this NYC cultural food experience with his kids and made certain to stop in Little Italy and Chinatown to load up on the best eats, a tradition that he passed on to his children.

Frank was a great provider who liked creating travel experiences and lifelong memories with family and friends including the Bahamas, Europe and many Cruise excursions.

On the weekends he would take his tribe to the beaches on the Eastern Shore of Maryland where the Maglio’s could always be spotted with multiple coolers, enough food to feed an army. He took his family boating, fishing, clamming and crabbing, adapting to new ways and cultures all while keeping his family together. Some of the most memorable times were sitting at a picnic table with a mallet and of a bushel of crabs.

After retiring from his dental practice in July 2003 he and Kathryn moved to The Villages, FL full-time. His passion of “tickling the ivories” continued and in a short time became a huge hit all over again playing at the local restaurants and assisted living homes and eventually teaming up with his brother John who sang like Sinatra. As he would say “playing oldies and show tunes for the residents” brought him so much joy. He was old school hip. Frank spent his last couple of years playing piano on the YouTube channel Tico and the Man, where people watched his videos around the world falling in love with his smile and music.

Frank is survived by his wife Kathryn; their three children Frank Maglio (Gina Inman), Kathryn (Rich) Kinley; John (Jennifer) Maglio, six grandchildren, Matthew Maglio, Richie and Lauren Kinley, Collin Maglio, Isabella and Juliette Maglio, his brother’s John (deceased) (MaryJane) Maglio, Louis (Laura) Maglio, sister Maria (Joseph) Palmeri and sister-in-law Gay (Walter) Levy. His family meant the world to him including all of his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately with his family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Frank P. Maglio to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or by clicking here: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/PFFTribute/FrankPDocMaglioDMD