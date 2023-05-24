76.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Lake Sumter Apartments man arrested after drinking Bud Light then driving

By Staff Report
Thomas Taylor Russell
A Lake Sumter Apartments man was arrested after drinking Bud Light and then driving.

Thomas Taylor Russell, 23, who lives at the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a silver Hyundai at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police. Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer noted that Russell had “glossy, bloodshot eyes and a flushed face.” The officer also detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Russell admitted he had consumed two Bud Light beers.

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .073 and .072 blood alcohol content, which were under the legal limit of .08. He also submitted a urine sample upon request.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

