Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Lynnhaven pool will be closed for extended period

By Staff Report

The Lynnhaven Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, May 31 through Friday, June 2.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Churchill Street Recreation at (352) 751-6200.

