Lynnhaven pool will be closed for extended period

The Lynnhaven Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, May 31 through Friday, June 2.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Churchill Street Recreation at (352) 751-6200.
The Lynnhaven Recreation Center adult pool will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, May 31 through Friday, June 2.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Churchill Street Recreation at (352) 751-6200.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.