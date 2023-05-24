Notorious intersection for running stop signs subject of pilot safety test

An intersection in The Villages that has become notorious for drivers running stop signs is now the subject of a pilot test in a bid to improve safety.

The Lady Lake Public Works Department recently completed the installation of new LED lighted stop signs at the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and Del Mar Drive.

The new signs were installed to enhance driver visibility and awareness. This is the first installation of this type in Lady Lake and will be used as a pilot test for future installations at other high trafficked intersections, if successful.

The town has received numerous complaints of drivers running the stop signs at this particular intersection.