Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Ohio driver with F*#@ Biden license plate heads wrong way in roundabout

By Staff Report

An Ohio driver with a F*#@ Biden license plate caused a commotion after turning the wrong way into a roundabout in The Villages.

The white Dodge Challenger at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday made a left turn into the roundabout at Lake Sumter Landing and Morse Boulevard. The female driver encountered other vehicles traveling in the opposite direction and apparently realized her potentially dangerous mistake.

Other motorists were shocked to see the white car driving in the wrong direction in the roundabout.

With the other drivers frozen in place, the Dodge Challenger, with an Ohio license plate on the rear, tentatively began to back up. The driver made a hard left and began traveling north over the bridge over Lake Sumter.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger backed up in the roundabout and turned north onto Morse Boulevard.

The Dodge Challenger then entered the left turn lane at Morse Boulevard at County Road 466. Apparently realizing her second mistake, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and backed up. She then gingerly traversed two lanes of Morse Boulevard before entering the right turn lane. She made a right turn onto County Road 466 and sped off eastbound.

The vehicle had an Ohio license plate on the rear and a F*#@ Biden license plate on the front.

She had a F*#@ Biden license plate on the front of her vehicle.

