Response to Don Thiele’s letter on Trump’s national debt

To the Editor:

Trump did add $3.9 trillion to our national debt, but you forgot to mention that we also had the Covid pandemic and he had to shut down the whole country during his term!

Also Bush actually added close to $5 trillion because of the war and Obama added close to $9 trillion to our debt without any unusual events!

Biden has taken our debt from $26 trillion to $32 trillion in just a little over two years! All the Republicans are trying to do is cut down the spending and reduce our national debt so our children and grandchildren will have a decent life and can be proud of America.

It’s time that Republicans and Democrats start working together and put the American people at the top of their list.

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills