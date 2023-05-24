Suspect with loaded stolen gun arrested at long-shuttered Winn-Dixie

A suspect with a loaded stolen gun and plenty of ammunition was arrested at the long-shuttered Winn-Dixie grocery store in Wildwood.

Justhen Alfredo Lampon Diaz, 20, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver four-door car at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday on State Road 44 when an officer noticed Diaz was not wearing a seatbelt and a temporary tag on the vehicle was not properly affixed, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer initiated a traffic stop at the old Winn-Dixie grocery store, which has been closed since 2014.

Diaz admitted his driver’s license has been suspended. It was confirmed that his license was suspended in 2022 for failure to pay traffic tickets.

He was found to be in possession of 11.47 grams of marijuana. He also had a Ruger KSR9C 9mm handgun in a bag in the car. The gun had a round in the chamber and an attached magazine. There were also 91 Full Metal Jacketed rounds with 17 hollow point rounds, all 9mm, in the vehicle. The gun had been reported stolen in Lake County.

In addition, a scale was found in the bag in which the gun was located.

Diaz was arrested on charges of dealing in stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.