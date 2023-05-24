82.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
type here...

Unlicensed teen from Nicaragua arrested after running red light

By Staff Report
Luis Ariel Ruiz Vasquez
Luis Ariel Ruiz-Vasquez

An unlicensed teen from Nicaragua was arrested after running a red light.

Luis Ariel Ruiz-Vasquez, 19, of Orlando, was driving a white Ford pickup at 7:50 a.m. Saturday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and disobeyed a red light when he made a left turn onto County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer was able to communicate with the Nicaraguan-born Ruiz-Vasquez with a translator application on his phone and with help from a bilingual Lake County sheriff’s deputy. Ruiz-Vasquez did not have a Florida driver’s license despite living for the past two years in the Sunshine State.

There were four passengers in the truck Ruiz-Vasquez was driving. None of them had a license either. The owner of the truck was called to pick up the truck and the passengers.

Ruiz-Vasquez was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond. He was also issued a written warning for failure to stop at a red light.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Don Thiele’s letter on Trump’s national debt

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers a bit of clarification to a previous letter writer’s take on President Trump’s contribution to the national debt.

Little white cross trial

A Village of De La Vista West resident offers some advice to a couple in The Villages waging a legal battle to keep their little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to children and felons and renters living in The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who objected to felons and children living in The Villages.

Whatever happened to customer service?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident shares an extremely frustrating customer service experience.

U.S. 301 will become a parking lot next year

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is concerned about development on the horizon that will turn U.S. 301 into a parking lot

Photos