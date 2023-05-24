Unlicensed teen from Nicaragua arrested after running red light

An unlicensed teen from Nicaragua was arrested after running a red light.

Luis Ariel Ruiz-Vasquez, 19, of Orlando, was driving a white Ford pickup at 7:50 a.m. Saturday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and disobeyed a red light when he made a left turn onto County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer was able to communicate with the Nicaraguan-born Ruiz-Vasquez with a translator application on his phone and with help from a bilingual Lake County sheriff’s deputy. Ruiz-Vasquez did not have a Florida driver’s license despite living for the past two years in the Sunshine State.

There were four passengers in the truck Ruiz-Vasquez was driving. None of them had a license either. The owner of the truck was called to pick up the truck and the passengers.

Ruiz-Vasquez was arrested on a charge of no valid driver’s license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond. He was also issued a written warning for failure to stop at a red light.