The Villages
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Village of Bradford residents targeted by anonymous complainer

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My husband and I have owned a house in the Village of Bradford for two years now and everyone is so nice and very friendly! In March we had a person from another village drive through our village and made complaints about beautiful sandhill cranes in owners’ front landscapes. I fully understand that some people can get out of hand with decorations, but beautiful decorative ornaments in the landscaping?
These type of complaints need to be stopped because our wonderful Village of Bradford was so upset and it wasn’t even someone from our village.
The white cross situation should make everybody ashamed of themselves if they find this little white cross offensive.
If it does not affect you, why do you care to upset other people about something that is not in your village!
It is utterly ridiculous that the officials in The Villages even tolerate someone that would want to upset other people!
We love The Villages and are so proud to be a homeowner and love our village!  Stop letting idiots destroy our community and our reputation.

Sharon and Jeff Dubois
Village of Bradford

 

