Wildwood students receive scholarships from Daughters of the American Revolution

The Daughters of the American Revolution Puc Puggy Chapter on Tuesday handed out two scholarships to graduating Wildwood Middle High School students.

The DAR has members from a variety of backgrounds that can trace their ancestry to a patriot of the American Revolution. The group is passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children and supporting those who serve the nation.

Chapter Regent Linda Marcotte appeared at WMHS’s Community Awards Ceremony to give out two $1,500 scholarships. She was among many other presenters awarding over 130 scholarships worth thousands of dollars to the graduating class of 2023.

Raquel Rowland was the first to receive her scholarship from the DAR. Marcotte detailed Rowland’s exceptional leadership skills and recounted from a letter of recommendation that she promoted a culture of growth. Rowland received an additional six scholarships from other representatives and the Principal’s Award for working a 40-hour week while maintaining academic excellence.

Jacquari Hurst was the second to receive a DAR scholarship. Marcotte recalled that the scholarship committee was impressed with her self-determination, initiative and proactive approach to herself, her peers and her educators. Hurst was awarded an additional 12 scholarships during the ceremony.

At the end of the ceremony, Principal Rodney Rocker Sr., congratulated the graduating seniors and thanked the crowd for their support.

“If anyone needs a loan, I would pay attention to who won these awards today,” he joked to the audience.