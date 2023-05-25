Arthur Louder Hanson

Dr. Arthur “Art” Louder Hanson, 83, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough, ME with his family by his side after a courageous 4-year battle with myeloid leukemia.

Art was born on August 12, 1939. He was the son of the late Francis and Marion Hanson. Art graduated Salutatorian from Newport High School. He attended the University of Maine Orono and, while there, joined the ROTC and became a member of the ATO fraternity. In 1965, Art graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston. Following graduation, Art served in the U.S. Army as a military dentist while stationed in South Korea and Munich, Germany. After an honorable discharge, Art joined the Army Reserves and started his dental practice in Portland. In October 1972 Art met the love of his life Arlene Olzak and married her in Kennebunkport at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church July 6, 1974.

Art and Arlene were blessed with three active children. At the center of Art’s world were his loved ones. He seized every opportunity to attend his grandchildren’s sporting events and performances in Virginia, Maine, and Florida. Art often reminisced about the special times he shared with his children. Whether volunteering at his daughter’s swim meets or watching his son’s baseball and basketball games, Art was present for it all!

In 2012, when Art and Arlene took the plunge of becoming snowbirds by purchasing a home in The Villages, it renewed another one of Art’s passions, the game of golf.

Art was a humble man who cared deeply for his family and community. In The Villages, Art was involved with the Maine Club, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, neighborhood events, and golf groups.

Art rejoined his longtime friend Maurice “Mo” Lindsay who he had not seen for 38 years. Art and Mo learned how to play golf during their youth in Newport, ME and continued to play executive and championship courses in Florida for over 11 years.

On April 2021, Art earned his first eagle from 246 yards at the Mallory Hill Championship Golf Course.

Art found joy in the simple things in life and shared that joy with his loved ones. Art was a man of integrity, patience, and strong values. He will forever be missed, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched for generations to come.

In addition to his parents, Art was predeceased by his sister, Frances “Chummy” Hamilton, in 2015.

Art will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Arlene Hanson; children, Christine Haas of Leesburg, VA, David (Cara) Hanson of Falmouth, ME; and Carl Hanson of Portland, ME. His greatest joy was being a grandfather to Allison and Andrew Haas, and Jordan, Jack, and Catherine Hanson. He shared a strong connection with his brother-in-law, Alan Hamilton of Berlin, NH, and his three children.

Visitation will be held 11-12 PM Friday, May 26 at Portland Trinity Episcopal Church on with a service following at 12 PM. A reception will follow at Art’s favorite restaurant, Dimillo’s on the Water, in Portland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gosnell Hospice House, which provided Art and his family a supportive and peaceful environment during his final hours on earth.