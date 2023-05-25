72.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Congressman Webster announces his choice in Trump vs. DeSantis contest

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has announced his choice in the heated Republican contest between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, announced on Thursday that he is backing Trump, who reportedly called Webster seeking his endorsement.

DeSantis officially launched his presidential bid on Wednesday, but was hampered immediately out of the gate with a botched announcement on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Trump has a lead a strong lead in endorsement from Florida members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Including Webster, Trump leads DeSantis 12-1.

Which is it for you? Trump or DeSantis? Let us know your preference at letters@villages-news.com

