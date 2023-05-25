72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 25, 2023
type here...

Everyone should follow the rules

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If everyone followed the rules that they agreed to when they moved here, the trolls would have nothing to report. An infraction is an infraction, blaming the messenger is not the solution.

John Duncan
Village of Chatham

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, blasts incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability.

Overcrowding here in utopia

A Village of Lynnhaven resident weighs in on the idea of The Villages being utopia - and getting overcrowded. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Village of Bradford residents targeted by anonymous complainer

The Village of Bradford was recently hit by an anonymous complainer. Read about it in a Letter to the Editor.

Why is Gov. DeSantis afraid of black history and drag queens?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Gov. DeSantis is afraid of black history and drag queens.

Response to Don Thiele’s letter on Trump’s national debt

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers a bit of clarification to a previous letter writer’s take on President Trump’s contribution to the national debt.

Photos