A golf cart was snatched from a garage in The Villages.

Kimberly Foreman of the Village of St. Catherine said her garage doors were down and the thief apparently broke in through a back door.

The incident was reported to the Wildwood Police Department. Foreman said she fears the golf cart’s appearance may have already been altered and the golf cart may have been repainted.

In addition, a plaque memorializing her deceased Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was stolen from her front door.