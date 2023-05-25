72.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Man arrested after making snack run for his pregnant girlfriend

By Staff Report
A man was arrested after making a snack run for his pregnant girlfriend.

Beon Ozar Strong, 38, of Wildwood, was driving a silver Kia SUV at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer noticed that the vehicle had a brake light that was not functioning, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Strong drove to a home on McClendon Street.

Strong initially tried to duck down behind the passenger side of the SUV. He proceeded to jump a fence to try to get away from the police. When he was apprehended, police found that he has seven prior convictions for driving while license suspended. Strong, who was arrested in 2017 with 44 grams of methamphetamine, said he had gone out for a snack run for his pregnant girlfriend. Police confirmed the vehicle was registered to Strong’s girlfriend. The vehicle was turned over to her mother.

Strong was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

