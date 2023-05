To the Editor:

We agree with the Letter to the Editor about The Villages being utopia. Yes, it is clean, safe, pleasurable to look at. Yes, it is getting crowded because of all it has to offer that the people moving here are finding out. Hoping the Morse family continues the Harold Schwartz legacy building not only homes but more areas for recreation to span out and not overcrowd the now existing town squares.

Rosa Sai

Village of Lynnhaven