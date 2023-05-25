Shirley Ann Nelson, 87, of Coleman, FL passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born Thursday, January 30, 1936, in Joliet, IL to Frank and Elnora (nee Freye) Greenwood.

Shirley was a nurse most of her life as a career. As such after her retirement she became a caregiver for many families in Sumter County. She could always be found at your local garage sale and thrift store. She also loved to play the slots.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Nelson and daughter, Judy Geisler.

She is survived by her son, Donald M. (Crystal) Nelson; daughter, Jody (Fred) Bedard; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.

There will be private family services for Shirley at Florida National Cemetery – Bushnell, FL next to her loving husband, Donald.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.