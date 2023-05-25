81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 25, 2023
type here...

Shirley Ann Nelson

By Staff Report

Shirley Ann NelsonShirley Ann Nelson, 87, of Coleman, FL passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. She was born Thursday, January 30, 1936, in Joliet, IL to Frank and Elnora (nee Freye) Greenwood.

Shirley was a nurse most of her life as a career. As such after her retirement she became a caregiver for many families in Sumter County. She could always be found at your local garage sale and thrift store. She also loved to play the slots.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Nelson and daughter, Judy Geisler.

She is survived by her son, Donald M. (Crystal) Nelson; daughter, Jody (Fred) Bedard; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.

There will be private family services for Shirley at Florida National Cemetery – Bushnell, FL next to her loving husband, Donald.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of Bradford residents targeted by anonymous complainer

The Village of Bradford was recently hit by an anonymous complainer. Read about it in a Letter to the Editor.

Why is Gov. DeSantis afraid of black history and drag queens?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Gov. DeSantis is afraid of black history and drag queens.

Response to Don Thiele’s letter on Trump’s national debt

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers a bit of clarification to a previous letter writer’s take on President Trump’s contribution to the national debt.

Little white cross trial

A Village of De La Vista West resident offers some advice to a couple in The Villages waging a legal battle to keep their little white cross. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to children and felons and renters living in The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who objected to felons and children living in The Villages.

Photos