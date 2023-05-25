72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 25, 2023
type here...

Update on golf course improvements in The Villages

By Staff Report

Here is an update on golf course improvements in The Villages.

Pelican Executive Golf Course

The Pelican Executive Golf Course will be closed for rest and rehabilitation for the next several weeks.

Palmetto Executive Golf Course

The Palmetto Executive Golf Course is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 26 after extended maintenance.

Hilltop Executive Golf Course

Following Amenity Authority Committee approval for renovations, the Hilltop Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation until further notice. Renovations to the course will include new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Following Amenity Authority Committee approval for renovations, the Briarwood Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation until further notice. Renovations to the course will include new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

Belmont Executive Golf Course

Following Project Wide Advisory approval, the Belmont Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation until further notice. Renovations to the course will include new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course

Following Project Wide Advisory approval the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation until further notice. Renovations to the course will include new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, blasts incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability.

Everyone should follow the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that if residents follow the rules they don’t have to worry about the trolls.

Overcrowding here in utopia

A Village of Lynnhaven resident weighs in on the idea of The Villages being utopia - and getting overcrowded. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Village of Bradford residents targeted by anonymous complainer

The Village of Bradford was recently hit by an anonymous complainer. Read about it in a Letter to the Editor.

Why is Gov. DeSantis afraid of black history and drag queens?

A Village of St. James resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Gov. DeSantis is afraid of black history and drag queens.

Photos