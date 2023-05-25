Here is an update on golf course improvements in The Villages.

Pelican Executive Golf Course

The Pelican Executive Golf Course will be closed for rest and rehabilitation for the next several weeks.

Palmetto Executive Golf Course

The Palmetto Executive Golf Course is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 26 after extended maintenance.

Hilltop Executive Golf Course

Following Amenity Authority Committee approval for renovations, the Hilltop Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation until further notice. Renovations to the course will include new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Following Amenity Authority Committee approval for renovations, the Briarwood Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation until further notice. Renovations to the course will include new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

Belmont Executive Golf Course

Following Project Wide Advisory approval, the Belmont Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation until further notice. Renovations to the course will include new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.

Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course

Following Project Wide Advisory approval the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation until further notice. Renovations to the course will include new greens, tees and fairways as well as bunker, landscaping and cart path enhancements.