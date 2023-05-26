77.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 26, 2023
type here...

DeSantis picks up endorsements of two fellow statewide officeholders

By Staff Report

Two top officeholders in Florida have endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ White House bid.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez are backing DeSantis, in a blow to fellow Floridian, former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis’ campaign launch got off to a rocky state with a botched roll out on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk. But the governor’s been busy ever since, giving plenty of radio interviews and planning trips to Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, became the 12th Congressman from Florida to endorse Trump. Only one Florida Congressman has endorsed Trump.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We’ve got a parking problem at a recreation center

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident calls attention to an ongoing parking problem at a recreation center.

Incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, blasts incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability.

Everyone should follow the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that if residents follow the rules they don’t have to worry about the trolls.

Overcrowding here in utopia

A Village of Lynnhaven resident weighs in on the idea of The Villages being utopia - and getting overcrowded. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Village of Bradford residents targeted by anonymous complainer

The Village of Bradford was recently hit by an anonymous complainer. Read about it in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos