DeSantis picks up endorsements of two fellow statewide officeholders

Two top officeholders in Florida have endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ White House bid.

Attorney General Ashley Moody and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez are backing DeSantis, in a blow to fellow Floridian, former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis’ campaign launch got off to a rocky state with a botched roll out on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk. But the governor’s been busy ever since, giving plenty of radio interviews and planning trips to Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, became the 12th Congressman from Florida to endorse Trump. Only one Florida Congressman has endorsed Trump.