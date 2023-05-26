Habitual offender snared in Click it or Ticket enforcement

A habitual offender was snared in the Click it or Ticket enforcement taking place over the Memorial Day weekend.

Bryce Lawrence Murdock, 23, of Fruitland Park, was driving a silver car at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when he was spotted by an officer taking part in the seatbelt enforcement program, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer was also familiar with Murdock from previous law enforcement contacts.

A computer check revealed that Murdock driver’s license has been suspended for 60 months as of Feb 2. He also has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended. He has been classified as a habitual offender.

Murdock was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond. The vehicle he was driving was turned over to the registered owner, who was a passenger in the car and holds a valid license.