To the Editor:

I thought that it was figured out that somehow the Developer was involved in sending out the trolls.

I feel that if you have a legitimate reason to complain OK, but some of the situations that I have read about seem to be that there are many people who are just in it to ruin some people. And yes, it’s easy because they are protected. That should not be allowed. Let’s not hide these people anymore.

Theresa Donehower

Village of Mira Mesa