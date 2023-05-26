John K. Peterson of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023.

John and Maureen were married January 8, 1966 and celebrated 57 years of marriage and subsequently lived in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida. John completed his formal education and enjoyed a long career in computer technology. He served four years in the United States Air Force and held key managerial and consulting positions in several major national and international companies.

In addition to his love of travel, John thrived on his hobbies including woodworking, research and writing, and avocation of “tech support” for his beloved friends and neighbors. John was also an avid UCONN Huskey in memory of the UCONN Sports Club in The Villages, Florida where he and his wife Maureen have lived for 12 years.

John is survived by his wife Maureen Peterson, daughter Erin Peterson, grandchildren Patrick Rivers, Paige Rivers (who lovingly referred to their grandfather as “PopPop”), son-in-law Scott Rivers, sisters Florence Huntington, Marie Farrell and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his daughter Jill Peterson Rivers and two sisters Shirley Patenaude, Jacqueline Tedeschi.

A mass of Christian burial for John will be held Wednesday, May 31, 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida (1351 Paige Place Lady Lake, FL 32159) followed by a Military Honors ceremony in the church’s Armed Forces memorial area.

Remembrance of flowers or donations can be offered to Cornerstone Hospice (601 Mariposa Way The Villages, FL 32162).