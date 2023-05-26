74.1 F
The Villages
Friday, May 26, 2023
Linda Ruth Phillips Hatley

By Staff Report
Linda Ruth Phillips Hatley, 74, passed away on May 22, 2023 at her home in The Villages, Florida. She was born on December 11, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA to Lois H. Huey and Dale Elbert Phillips, II.

She moved to Birmingham, AL as a young child where she attended primary and secondary school. She then attended Auburn University where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education in 1969 and a Master’s degree in Mathematical Education in 1971. She also attended Louisiana State University and the University of Memphis where she earned additional hours toward a Doctorate of Education. She stopped short at her dissertation to focus on family.

On January 22, 1977, she married Richard Wayne Hatley and they adopted one child in June of 1985 while living in Houston, TX. She was a loving wife and mother, and was deeply adored by her family.

She spent most her of life teaching middle and high school mathematics, which included Algebra, Geometry, Applied Computer Mathematics, and Trigonometry. She was loved by her co-workers and was known for her ability to make light of difficult situations with her humor.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Wayne Hatley; daughter, Laura Bethany Smith (Kenneth); brother, Dale Elbert Phillips, III (Rose); brother-in-law, John Fesmire Hatley (Melanie); nieces, Alyssa Phillips and Chandra Shikle (Christoper); nephews, Marc Hatley (Lauren) and Andrew Hatley; and granddaughters, Violet Evangeline Smith and Alice Victoria Smith.

A graveside service will be held on May 30, 2023 at 1:30pm at the Florida National Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend.

