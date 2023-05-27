73 F
Friday, May 26, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, May 27

By Staff Report

High Tide

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Earthbeat

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

FiddleRat

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

Second Slice

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

Politics of driver isn’t relevant in roundabout mishap

A Spruce Creek South resident has some harsh words for Villages-News.com over coverage of a wrong way driver in a roundabout.

Is the Developer behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says she thought it was determined the Developer is behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard looking for deed compliance violations.

We’ve got a parking problem at a recreation center

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident calls attention to an ongoing parking problem at a recreation center.

Incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, blasts incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability.

Everyone should follow the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that if residents follow the rules they don’t have to worry about the trolls.

