73 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 26, 2023
type here...

Painting contractor in The Villages apprehended on felony charge

By Staff Report
Jason Melville Garaway
Jason Melville Garaway

A painting contractor in The Villages has been apprehended on a felony charge.

Jason Melville Garaway, 48, who lives in the Village of Calumet Grove and operates Garaway Painting Inc., was driving a black Chevy Silverado pickup at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of County Road 466 and Chula Vista Avenue when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner has a driver’s license that was suspended last year, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer followed Garaway’s pickup and initiated a traffic stop at Miller’s Ale House on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Garaway said he was not aware his license had been suspended. Garaway has previous convictions for driving while license suspended in 1999, 2005, twice in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond. His truck was towed from the scene of the traffic stop.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Politics of driver isn’t relevant in roundabout mishap

A Spruce Creek South resident has some harsh words for Villages-News.com over coverage of a wrong way driver in a roundabout.

Is the Developer behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says she thought it was determined the Developer is behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard looking for deed compliance violations.

We’ve got a parking problem at a recreation center

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident calls attention to an ongoing parking problem at a recreation center.

Incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, blasts incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability.

Everyone should follow the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that if residents follow the rules they don’t have to worry about the trolls.

Photos