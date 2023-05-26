Painting contractor in The Villages apprehended on felony charge

A painting contractor in The Villages has been apprehended on a felony charge.

Jason Melville Garaway, 48, who lives in the Village of Calumet Grove and operates Garaway Painting Inc., was driving a black Chevy Silverado pickup at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of County Road 466 and Chula Vista Avenue when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and learned the vehicle’s registered owner has a driver’s license that was suspended last year, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer followed Garaway’s pickup and initiated a traffic stop at Miller’s Ale House on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Garaway said he was not aware his license had been suspended. Garaway has previous convictions for driving while license suspended in 1999, 2005, twice in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

He was arrested on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond. His truck was towed from the scene of the traffic stop.