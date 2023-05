To the Editor:

If a member of your staff reports on a driver going the wrong way in a roundabout, fine. But when they comment about their license plate with harsh and unacceptable words, that taints the whole subject and is not appropriate. Let’s keep your staff writers impartial with the news and not partial to their political views and I for one would continue to read your paper and make my own opinions towards your articles.

Karen Clark

Spruce Creek South