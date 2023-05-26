We’ve got a parking problem at a recreation center

To the Editor:

You’re not gonna believe this, but I play volleyball over at SeaBreeze and there is a Parks and Recreation truck that always takes up two spaces. Pulls up far enough that they are halfway in between both spaces. If it was just once I could understand, but this has been going on for several days.

I called the Parks and Recreation Department and was told that they were told to park like that because they were afraid of getting bumped into by another car and they needed to be under the light in case the truck got broken into. If we all parked like that because we are afraid of getting bumped into there would be no parking spaces left in the parking lot. Also, it is the middle of the day so the lights are not on.

We fill up here at volleyball and need all of our parking spaces. This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard of. I think I will send a picture to your Bad Parking section

Denise Muessig

Village of Sunset Pointe