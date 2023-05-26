74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 26, 2023
type here...

Woman recovering from knee surgery knocked to floor by her man friend

By Staff Report
Michael Edward Copp
Michael Edward Copp

A woman recovering from knee surgery was knocked to the floor by her man friend.

The woman woke up from a nap and was preparing to feed her dog at abut 6 p.m. Thursday at her home on Winners Circle when 42-year-old Michael Edward Copp accused her of stealing his wallet and money, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He pushed the woman, who is recovering from “major knee surgery” into a bookshelf and she fell to the floor. The Connecticut native began throwing blankets and pillows at the woman while she was on the floor. When she attempted to call her sister for help, Copp seized her phone and broke it when he threw it to the floor. The sister called 911, sensing that something was wrong.

Copp was uncooperative with law enforcement when they arrived on the scene.

He was arrested on charges of battery and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Politics of driver isn’t relevant in roundabout mishap

A Spruce Creek South resident has some harsh words for Villages-News.com over coverage of a wrong way driver in a roundabout.

Is the Developer behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says she thought it was determined the Developer is behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard looking for deed compliance violations.

We’ve got a parking problem at a recreation center

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident calls attention to an ongoing parking problem at a recreation center.

Incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, blasts incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability.

Everyone should follow the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends that if residents follow the rules they don’t have to worry about the trolls.

Photos