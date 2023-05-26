Woman recovering from knee surgery knocked to floor by her man friend

A woman recovering from knee surgery was knocked to the floor by her man friend.

The woman woke up from a nap and was preparing to feed her dog at abut 6 p.m. Thursday at her home on Winners Circle when 42-year-old Michael Edward Copp accused her of stealing his wallet and money, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He pushed the woman, who is recovering from “major knee surgery” into a bookshelf and she fell to the floor. The Connecticut native began throwing blankets and pillows at the woman while she was on the floor. When she attempted to call her sister for help, Copp seized her phone and broke it when he threw it to the floor. The sister called 911, sensing that something was wrong.

Copp was uncooperative with law enforcement when they arrived on the scene.

He was arrested on charges of battery and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.