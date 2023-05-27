100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers in Florida

This holiday weekend will mark the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days—the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when accidents caused by teen drivers increase significantly.

With the academic year in Florida coming to an end, kids will have more free time on their hands—for teens, that includes more time spent on the road. Unfortunately, during this time, the nation loses an estimated seven people each day in accidents involving a young driver.

I am urging parents, guardians, coaches and community leaders to engage with teens about safe driving, especially during the 100 Deadliest Days.

Be sure to set clear parameters and safety guidelines. Stress the importance of abstaining from speeding, texting while driving or being distracted by passengers.

As a mother, I can say from personal experience that kids pay more attention to what we do than what we say. Leading by example can have a more resounding impact on how seriously a teenager approaches driving.

By teaching teens to be responsible drivers, we can make the roads safer, arrive alive and continue building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.