80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 27, 2023
type here...

100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers in Florida

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This holiday weekend will mark the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days—the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when accidents caused by teen drivers increase significantly.

With the academic year in Florida coming to an end, kids will have more free time on their hands—for teens, that includes more time spent on the road. Unfortunately, during this time, the nation loses an estimated seven people each day in accidents involving a young driver.

I am urging parents, guardians, coaches and community leaders to engage with teens about safe driving, especially during the 100 Deadliest Days.

Be sure to set clear parameters and safety guidelines. Stress the importance of abstaining from speeding, texting while driving or being distracted by passengers.

As a mother, I can say from personal experience that kids pay more attention to what we do than what we say. Leading by example can have a more resounding impact on how seriously a teenager approaches driving.

By teaching teens to be responsible drivers, we can make the roads safer, arrive alive and continue building a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is the attorney general of Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I didn’t move to a retirement community to live near a school

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is not thrilled about the idea of a school coming to her area.

It’s really not a choice

A reader from Del Webb Spruce Creek offers his unvarnished opinion of the leading Republicans running for the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Politics of driver isn’t relevant in roundabout mishap

A Spruce Creek South resident has some harsh words for Villages-News.com over coverage of a wrong way driver in a roundabout.

Is the Developer behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says she thought it was determined the Developer is behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard looking for deed compliance violations.

We’ve got a parking problem at a recreation center

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident calls attention to an ongoing parking problem at a recreation center.

Photos