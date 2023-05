Multiple firetrucks responded Friday night to a store at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

The units from The Villages Public Safety Department were called at about 9 p.m. to Ross Dress for Less, which is located in the same shopping plaza as Target. Firefighters entered the store and no outward flames or smoke were showing.

The response came shortly before the store’s normal closing time at 9:30 p.m.

The Lady Lake Police Department also responded to the scene.