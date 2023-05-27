73.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Here’s what new recreation center will offer in Village of Newell

By Staff Report

A new recreation center is coming to the Village of Newell.

The Franklin Recreation Center will offer a resort-style pool, pickleball, tennis, shuffleboard and bocce as outdoor activities. Inside, the center will include a game room with billiards, darts, table shuffleboard and arcade gaming.

Franklin Recreation Center
The Village of Newell has been named in honor of Wilmon Newell who was the first plant commissioner for the Florida State Plant Board was the University of Florida’s College of Agriculture director. His work helped eradicate Citrus Canker and other invasive plant species. He was inducted in 1996 into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame.

