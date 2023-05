To the Editor:

I moved down here to enjoy my retirement. It’s getting so big, so crowded. This brings in more snowbirds. Ninety percent of the residents I know have bought villas to rent out.

I don’t like the idea of a school by Eastport.

I didn’t come here to put up with school buses. This is a retirement community. Not a suburban town.

I live in the Village of St. Catherine. The busses will overcrowd the main roads.

Janice Schulze

Village of St. Catherine