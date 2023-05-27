80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 27, 2023
type here...

It’s really not a choice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a Florida resident and a snowbird, which one would I choose for president?
With 45 percent of our children getting their only breakfast and lunch at school and no breakfast/lunch on weekends?
With the Republican Party cutting Medicare, welfare, and Social Security for the  working class and the poor?
With the top 10 percent income Republicans making sure laws are created to keep this the norm?
As a top 10 percent income Democrat, I vote for “none of the above.” One man’s opinion.

Al Herling
Del Webb Spruce Creek

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I didn’t move to a retirement community to live near a school

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is not thrilled about the idea of a school coming to her area.

Politics of driver isn’t relevant in roundabout mishap

A Spruce Creek South resident has some harsh words for Villages-News.com over coverage of a wrong way driver in a roundabout.

Is the Developer behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard?

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says she thought it was determined the Developer is behind the ladies in the golf cart with the clipboard looking for deed compliance violations.

We’ve got a parking problem at a recreation center

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident calls attention to an ongoing parking problem at a recreation center.

Incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, blasts incompetent elected officials gambling with our economic stability.

Photos