It’s really not a choice

To the Editor:

As a Florida resident and a snowbird, which one would I choose for president?

With 45 percent of our children getting their only breakfast and lunch at school and no breakfast/lunch on weekends?

With the Republican Party cutting Medicare, welfare, and Social Security for the working class and the poor?

With the top 10 percent income Republicans making sure laws are created to keep this the norm?

As a top 10 percent income Democrat, I vote for “none of the above.” One man’s opinion.

Al Herling

Del Webb Spruce Creek