John McDonald Jr.

John “Skip” McDonald Jr. of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at the age of 73.

He was born on February 2, 1950 in Clifton Forge, Virginia. He worked as a Police Officer for the city of Groton, CT and Manager of Security at Lawrence and Memorial Hospitals in New London, CT before moving to Roswell, GA in 1989 to become the Director of Safety, Security, and Emergency Management at the three hospital campus’ of Northside Hospital in Atlanta, GA for 24 years. He was actively involved in the VHA Helping Hands program in the Villages, serving as Program Director for a few years. He loved playing golf twice a week. He was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. They are preceded in death by their parents, John and Dorothy McDonald.

He is survived by hisr wife Karen McDonald, son Mike McDonald and daughter-in-law Meagan of Candler, NC, daughter Meghan McDonald and her fiance DJ Leigh-Manuell of Woodstock, GA, sister Sally Whitney and her husband Ralph of The Villages, FL, 3 nieces and 3 nephews. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends who offered prayers, thoughts, love, and support and especially Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.

The family is currently planning a Celebration of Life Ceremony. Details will be shared when arrangements are complete. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in their honor to Cornerstone Hospice House, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162. Please memo ” For The Villages Hospice House”