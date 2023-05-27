Man tied to infamous beating death at town square in trouble again

A man tied to an infamous beating death at a town square in The Villages is back in trouble again.

Nicholas Metcalfe, 25, of Ocala, was being held without bond this weekend at the Marion County Jail.

Metcalfe had been sentenced to six months probation in the 2016 death of 26-year-old Austin Stevens, who worked at McCall’s Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square, the scene of the fatal encounter. Metcalfe ended up pleading no contest to a charge of battery which had been reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

In 2020, Metcalfe was arrested in Marion County after he was spotted throwing firecrackers from a Dodge Ram truck. Metcalfe, who claimed he’d consumed two beers, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation.

Earlier this year in Washington D.C., Metcalfe was arrested for unlawfully carrying a pistol. He also failed to submit last year to random drug screens as part of his probation sentence.

After the 2016 altercation at town square, Stevens was initially taken to The Villages Regional Hospital, but was soon transferred to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he died of injuries suffered to the head. Metcalfe was the only person punished in the case.