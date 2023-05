Sumter County will close its Building Services Bushnell Annex Office effective July 10. All building services will be consolidated at the Villages Sumter County Service Center location at 7375 Powell Road at Pinellas Plaza.

With this consolidation, all building, planning and zoning services will be housed at one location for all customer needs. This activity is in preparation for the future relocation of building and planning services to the new Service Center in Sumterville.