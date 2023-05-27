Villager who threw beer at Sawgrass Grove sentenced to anger management

A Villager who threw a beer at a fellow resident at the Sawgrass Grove Market has completed an anger management course.

Carol Ann Richart, 58, of the Village of Citrus Grove, submitted proof this past week in Sumter County Court that she has completed a four-hour anger management course. Completion of the course means that the prosecutor’s office will not pursue a charge of battery against her.

Richart had been in the bar area at the Sawgrass Grove venue during the Super Bowl when she was “provoking other bar attendants,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Richart had an unleashed large breed dog and a woman with a leashed service animal asked Richart to keep her dog at a distance. Richart refused to do so and a “verbal dispute ensued.” During the argument, Richart threw a full beer in the other woman’s face. A third-party witness, not acquainted with either of the women, offered an account to police, backing up the woman who had the beer thrown in her face. The other woman did not retaliate.