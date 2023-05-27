Villager won’t be prosecuted in bizarre incident at swimming pool

A Villager will not be prosecuted in a bizarre incident earlier this year at a swimming pool.

The prosecutor’s office has announced it will not be pursuing a charge of trespassing against 61-year-old Karen Flavell Kramer of the Village of Calumet Grove. In an announcement of no information, the prosecutor’s office indicated it will not be pursing the case “due to potential competency issues.”

She was arrested in April at the Calumet Grove pool. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to the pool to investigate a report of a woman in a car in the parking lot yelling for help. The deputy discovered that Kramer had been banned from the Calumet Grove poo and arrested her on a trespassing charge.

Kramer remained this weekend at the Lake County Jail where she is being held without bond after skipping a court date in another case.

The Ohio native had been arrested in March after she allegedly tried to outrun police when her vehicle was spotted in the wee hours at Home Depot in Lady Lake. She fled police in a chase that accelerated to 85 miles per hour.