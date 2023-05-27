Villagers can obtain Guest ID cards over Memorial Day weekend

Guest ID cards, executive trail pass and activity registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

All Recreation Offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Recreation centers, fitness clubs, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open.

The District Customer Service Centers and all District Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, May 30.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact District Customer Service at (352) 753-4508.