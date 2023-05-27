Visitor from Maine with ‘anger issues’ escapes prosecution in golf cart fracas

A visitor from Maine has escaped prosecution in a golf cart fracas earlier this year near the Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

Maya Gray, 24, of Cornville, Maine, was visiting The Villages on the night of Jan. 22 when she got into an argument with a romantic companion who traveled with her from Maine to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Gray and her 28-year-old man were traveling in the golf cart when they got into an argument and she “smacked” him, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man, who suffered bloody scratches and a bloody lip, told deputies that Gray suffers from “anger issues.”

Gray was arrested on a charge of battery.

However, earlier this month, the prosecutor’s office announced no information would be filed in the case due to “victim/witness issues.”