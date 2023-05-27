We are $32 trillion in debt and politicians are too afraid to talk about cutting entitlements

To the Editor:

The media is doing it again. Scaring seniors about losing their checks if this debt ceiling legislation is not passed.

The debt limit and spending be damned. We are $32 trillion in debt. We are spending more than we take in. Social Security is set to take a 25 percent reduction in about 10 years. Maybe less if interest rates remain high. No one can even talk about fixing Medicare, Social Security and other expensive entitlements for fear of losing an election.

I first blame the media for hyping fear. They should be helping seniors to understand the gravity of this issue. While what is going on in Congress right not does not address this either, it is an attempt to address the deficit. You need to really look at this issue from your own bank account. Would you consider being overdrawn or creating debt that you will never payoff? We have not had interest rates this high for 11 or 12 years. The interest is only going to get worse. We are spending more just with our border immigration and no one seems to care.

This is unfair all around. Everyone suffers. The Letter to the Editor about blaming Congress because a check might be late is only the beginning of the possible pain for all if something is not done. You can tax the rich all you want, but there isn’t enough money to ever resolve this mess. It may even make it worse.

Carole McCleery

Village of Springdale