79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 28, 2023
type here...

CDD 8 seeking applicants after vacancy created by death of supervisor

By Staff Report
Dennis Hayes
Dennis Hayes

The Community Development District 8 board is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy created by the death of supervisor.

Dennis Hayes, 81, a resident of the Village of Buttonwood, suffered a brain bleed stroke on Easter Sunday morning. Hayes, who also served as vice chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, passed away on April 20.  You can read his entire obituary at this link. 

The term to be filled runs though November 2024.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application on www.districtgov.org  

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run.

The board  will interview applicants during a meeting to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I am seeing a lot more congestion

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages is building so fast that it’s become a burden on the infrastructure and traffic.

We are $32 trillion in debt and politicians are too afraid to talk about cutting entitlements

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident takes a hard look at our $32 trillion national debt and the politicians who are too timid to tackle the root causes.

I didn’t move to a retirement community to live near a school

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is not thrilled about the idea of a school coming to her area.

It’s really not a choice

A reader from Del Webb Spruce Creek offers his unvarnished opinion of the leading Republicans running for the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Politics of driver isn’t relevant in roundabout mishap

A Spruce Creek South resident has some harsh words for Villages-News.com over coverage of a wrong way driver in a roundabout.

Photos