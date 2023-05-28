CDD 8 seeking applicants after vacancy created by death of supervisor

The Community Development District 8 board is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy created by the death of supervisor.

Dennis Hayes, 81, a resident of the Village of Buttonwood, suffered a brain bleed stroke on Easter Sunday morning. Hayes, who also served as vice chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, passed away on April 20. You can read his entire obituary at this link.

The term to be filled runs though November 2024.

Any interested applicants must be a qualified elector which is defined by Florida Statute 190 as “any person at least 18 years of age who is a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Florida and of the District, and who registers to vote with the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which the district land is located.” To obtain additional information or request an application you may contact Jennifer Farlow, District Clerk at (352) 751-3939 or obtain a copy of the application on www.districtgov.org

Applications must be submitted to the District Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the District Office, 984 Old Mill Run.

The board will interview applicants during a meeting to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.