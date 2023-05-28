79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 28, 2023
type here...

Frederick Gorham Clark Smith III

By Staff Report
Frederick Gorham Clark Smith III
Frederick Gorham Clark Smith III

Frederick Gorham Clark Smith III, 86, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Milford, CT passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on May 19, 2023.

Fred was born on June 29, 1936 to Joseph Albert Smith and Margaret A. Gillin in Greenwich, CT. He graduated from Greenwich High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He met his loving wife Pat at the age of 10, and they later married in 1963, enjoying nearly 60 years of a loving marriage. In his career, he worked throughout Connecticut in the field of site development, going on to become Director at his company. He was an ice hockey player and coach, and a dedicated member of his community, serving as the president of the Milford Kiwanis Club. He was given the honor of being named the George F. Hixson Fellow by The Kiwanis International Foundation in 2004.

Fred and Pat retired to The Villages in 2004 and he enjoyed a passion for golf in his later years. He achieved the extraordinary feat of scoring 7 holes-in-one. Fred was a man known for his generosity, love for his family and kindness, and was always able to bring laughter and joy to his wife Pat.

Fred is survived by his wife Pat, his four children Michele, Suzette, Robin and Rick, his three grandchildren Saron, Lindsey and Amanda, and his two great-grandchildren Marlee and Cameron. A celebration of life will be held in The Villages on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Laurel Manor at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations towards a memorial bench in Fred’s honor. Contributions can be sent to the family, 2083 Jasper Way, The Villages, FL, 32162.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I am glad to be in The Villages

A Village of Liberty Park resident says he’s glad to be in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I am seeing a lot more congestion

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages is building so fast that it’s become a burden on the infrastructure and traffic.

We are $32 trillion in debt and politicians are too afraid to talk about cutting entitlements

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident takes a hard look at our $32 trillion national debt and the politicians who are too timid to tackle the root causes.

I didn’t move to a retirement community to live near a school

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is not thrilled about the idea of a school coming to her area.

It’s really not a choice

A reader from Del Webb Spruce Creek offers his unvarnished opinion of the leading Republicans running for the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos