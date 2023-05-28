Frederick Gorham Clark Smith III, 86, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Milford, CT passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on May 19, 2023.

Fred was born on June 29, 1936 to Joseph Albert Smith and Margaret A. Gillin in Greenwich, CT. He graduated from Greenwich High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy. He met his loving wife Pat at the age of 10, and they later married in 1963, enjoying nearly 60 years of a loving marriage. In his career, he worked throughout Connecticut in the field of site development, going on to become Director at his company. He was an ice hockey player and coach, and a dedicated member of his community, serving as the president of the Milford Kiwanis Club. He was given the honor of being named the George F. Hixson Fellow by The Kiwanis International Foundation in 2004.

Fred and Pat retired to The Villages in 2004 and he enjoyed a passion for golf in his later years. He achieved the extraordinary feat of scoring 7 holes-in-one. Fred was a man known for his generosity, love for his family and kindness, and was always able to bring laughter and joy to his wife Pat.

Fred is survived by his wife Pat, his four children Michele, Suzette, Robin and Rick, his three grandchildren Saron, Lindsey and Amanda, and his two great-grandchildren Marlee and Cameron. A celebration of life will be held in The Villages on Thursday June 29, 2023 at Laurel Manor at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations towards a memorial bench in Fred’s honor. Contributions can be sent to the family, 2083 Jasper Way, The Villages, FL, 32162.