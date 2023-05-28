Jerome Peter Churchvara

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Jerome (Jerry) Peter Churchvara on May 12, 2023. He was with his children as he went home to be with his wife, Judith Ann, who predeceased him on October 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on July 7, 2023 at 8:30am at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, FL with a memorial service to follow. Full obituary will be posted in the week prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The St. Vincent de Paul Society 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake FL 32159