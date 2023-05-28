84.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Memorial Day trash pickup schedules will be impacted in The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Office has announced the schedule for Memorial Day trash collection in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 29.

Community Development District 12

If you live in Community Development District 12, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Tuesday, May 30.

Community Development District 13

If you live in District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 29. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, June 1.

Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, May 29. Sanitation collection will be on Thursday, June 1.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, May 29. Sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, May 30.

