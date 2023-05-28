Take a look at work taking place at former Hacienda Hills site

Things are beginning to take shape at the future home of the Cordoba Recreation Center at the former site of the Hacienda Hills Country Club.

The Cordoba Recreation Center will feature a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion and a walking path. All of the amenities available the Cordoba Recreation Center will be available to all residents of The Villages and not limited to the residents of the villas being built there. A golf pro shop will also be located at the site.

Residents are eager to see progress at the site, as a temporary postal facility has closed plenty of hardships for longtime residents. Residents are also concerned about traffic in the area.

The Hacienda Hills Country Club was demolished in 2020. The country club closed in April 2019 after it was dogged with complaints about poor service and mediocre food. An emergency shutdown by the health department appeared to have been the last straw.