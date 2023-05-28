73 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 28, 2023
They build and build and don’t think about the roads

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

They build and build, but yet they don’t think about the roads that are going in and out of these areas.
Look at Morse Boulevard north of 466 where they’re building more homes in Hacienda. It’s a two-lane road. it’s already crowded when the snowbirds get here, but yet they’re building more and more.
It was so nice once upon a time. Everybody was friendly. Now everybody goes about like, it’s their road they’ll do whatever they want to do when they want to do it. They run stop signs, never stop at a stop sign. And all the little golf carts. It’s getting a bit much. Morse Boulevard north of 466 should be designed like El Camino Real with the golf cart path on the east side of the road so the carts do not have to pass across in front of heavy traffic coming through the gate at Morse and 466. Guys in golf carts yell out curse words at ladies if you get in their way.
They need to put more anchor stores down south, i.e. Belks, Hobby Lobby, Marshall’s Home Goods, BJ’s, Sam’s, etc. This coming snowbird season they will all be up here on 466 and 441/27 creating a mess on our highways.
Don’t get me wrong, I love The Villages, I work for The Villages. I’m out there and I see this and hear it every day. Very thankful The Villages employs retirees. When people yell at me I take it with a grain of salt. I just figure they are having a bad day. We all do that once in awhile.

Melody Searles
Village of Santo Domingo

 

