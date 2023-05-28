Villager escapes prosecution after tussle with manager in UPS golf cart

A Villager will escape prosecution after a tussle with his manager in a UPS delivery golf cart.

The prosecutor’s office announced earlier this month in Sumter County Court that 57-year-old David Aaron Clement of the Village of Bonita will not be prosecuted on a charge of battery.

Clement completed a 12-hour anger management course on April 12, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court, prompting the prosecutor to move forward with the dismissal.

A UPS manager on Dec. 16 informed Clement the golf cart he had been using was going to be used by someone else and ordered Clement to get out of the vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Clement refused to exit the vehicle, prompting the 6 foot fall UPS manager to get into the golf cart and sit beside Clement, triggering an alleged altercation between the two men. The manager was not arrested.