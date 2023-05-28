83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 28, 2023
type here...

Villager’s son sentenced after found passed out The Villages Polo Club

By Staff Report
Michael Scott Griffin
Michael Scott Griffin

A Villager’s son has been sentenced after he was found passed out at The Villages Polo Club.

Michael Scott Griffin, 53, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. He has been placed on probation for one year, has lost his license for six months and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Griffin had been found on the night of Sept. 14 behind the wheel of a red 2017 Kia SUV with a Florida disabled veteran’s license plate. He was passed out and found by a woman who called 911, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Griffin told the deputies he had taken his father’s vehicle to “get away” from his father’s home in the Village of Glenbrook. Griffin said he needed a chance to “cool off.” Griffin admitted he had taken prescription Xanax. The New York native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly and appeared to “doze off” during one of the exercises. A criminal history check revealed five previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

They build and build and don’t think about the roads

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says The Villages continues building but apparently there is no thought given to the overburdened roads that have to support the traffic.

I am glad to be in The Villages

A Village of Liberty Park resident says he’s glad to be in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

I am seeing a lot more congestion

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends The Villages is building so fast that it’s become a burden on the infrastructure and traffic.

We are $32 trillion in debt and politicians are too afraid to talk about cutting entitlements

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident takes a hard look at our $32 trillion national debt and the politicians who are too timid to tackle the root causes.

I didn’t move to a retirement community to live near a school

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is not thrilled about the idea of a school coming to her area.

Photos